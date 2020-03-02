ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a rising number of novel coronavirus cases, churches throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis are taking precautions.
Right now, one of the biggest concerns when it comes to the disease spreading is the gathering of large crowds; which you could find every Sunday here at the Old Cathedral downtown.
“We’re proceeding with caution, we’re not looking to set off fire alarms ye,” said communications director Peter Frangie.
But the Archdiocese is already preparing for potential coronavirus cases in the area. The archbishop now working with priests at over 180 parishes on prevention plans.
“Archbishop Carlson has been in touch with all the pastors at all the churches and advised them on the right things to do as far as the mass is concerned,” Frangie said. “Advising parishioners on the sign of peace. Instead of shaking hands, recommending a wave instead.”
Frangie said their protocol is similar to how they handle the flu. They urge parishioners to wash hands and avoid close contact when possible.
“Wave for a handshake, where there is space, keep three feet of distance if necessary, and if you're sick and you know it, we're advising people to stay home.”
In an extreme situation, Frangie said both churches and schools will provide alternate options in order to protect the parish.
“There are other ways to attend the mass through television or online. The same thing with our schools. Our educators will be in touch with our students,” he said.
