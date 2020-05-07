ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis will allow public Masses to resume on Monday, May 18.
According to a press release from Archbishop Robert Carlson, the archdiocese announced it will begin Masses on the same day St. Louis City and St. Louis County are set to reopen. But it will be up to each pastor to decide when exactly their parish will hold public Masses.
Masses and Sunday Mass obligations were suspended since March. The general dispensation from Sunday Mass is still in place until further notice, Carlson said.
“I am filled with the joy of this Easter season to be able to once again reunite our faithful in the celebration of public Masses, centered around the Eucharist given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ. I am grateful to our priests, deacons and all parish staffs for working closely with me and archdiocesan leadership to continue to guide parish communities in their faith journeys, while prudently following all protocols to keep God’s people safe and healthy," Archbishop Carlson said in the statement.
A detailed policy on how Masses will be changed due to social distancing guidelines will be provided to parishes next week. The archdiocese leadership team will also provide many parishes with sanitation, hygiene and PPE supplies.
The archdiocese encouraged local parishes to continue live-streaming the Masses so those who don't feel comfortable or can't attend can still participate.
For a full schedule of live streams, visit here.
This doesn't allow to the Diocese of Belleville where a stay-at-home order is in place through at least the end of May.
