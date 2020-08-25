ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, St. Louis welcomed its new archbishop.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, 62, was appointed by the Pope in June as Archbishop Robert Carlson reaches retirement age after spending 11 years at the helm.
Rozanski most recently served as bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts. He is the 10th Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis.
His installation mass was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.
Because of the pandemic, the public could only watch a live feed of the service, however priests in the Archdiocese of St. Louis were at the ceremony, with everyone wearing a mask and socially distanced.
"I resolve to serve faithfully the spiritual needs of this local church. Thanks be to God," Rozanski said.
News 4 talked to Rozanski about the importance of keeping students and teachers healthy as school begins during a pandemic.
“Certainly we are following CDC guidelines and social distancing and disinfecting to ensure that people coming into our churches and students coming to our school are as safe as we can be,” Rozanski said
There are currently just over 500,000 Catholics in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
