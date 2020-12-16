ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski made a stop at three area health care facilities to thank frontline workers for their tireless dedication during the pandemic.
The Archbishop led them in prayer and offered a blessing as they continue to face incredible challenges in caring for those fighting COVID-19.
"They love what they're doing, but this has just been something that has tested the levels of human endurance; in particular of what they do in caring for people," Archbishop Rozanski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.