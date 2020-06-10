ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pope Francis has accepted the retirement of St. Louis Archbishop Robert J. Carlson.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis made the announcement in an early morning Facebook post Wednesday.
In addition to announcing the retirement, the post said Pope Francis has named Mitchell T. Rozanski the new Archbishop of St. Louis.
A press conference will stream live at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Archdiocese of St. Louis Facebook page.
