ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Next week St. Louis will welcome its new archbishop.
Archbishop-designate Mitchell Rozanski was appointed by the Pope in June as Archbishop Robert Carlson reaches retirement age.
Rozanski most recently served as bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts.
News 4 talked to the Rozanski who talked about the importance of keeping students and teachers healthy as school begins during a pandemic.
“Certainly we are following CDC guidelines and social distancing and disinfecting to ensure that people coming into our churches and students coming to our school are as safe as we can be,” Rozanski said
His installation mass is next Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.