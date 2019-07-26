St. Louis Archbishop

Archbishop-elect Robert Carlson speaks at the press conference to announce his appointment to the Archdiocese of Saint Louis, Tuesday, April 21, 2009 in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson on Friday released a list of names of clergy who have had “substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them.”

“Publishing these names will not change the past,” Carlson said via an online statement. “Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing.”

Protesters gather outside the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis Wednesday, June 11, 2014 to express concerns about the leadership of Archbishop Robert Carlson.  (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Carlson said the list is the result of a third-party agency staffed by former FBI and state law enforcement personnel. The results were provided to the Archdiocesan Review Board, which is composed of a majority of lay members are not employed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Carlson said no accused priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of St. Louis is currently serving in the ministry.

Carlson's letter stated that since the establishment of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002, "allegations of historical sexual abuse of a minor have been substantiated. No instance of alleged sexual abuse of a minor occurred after the implementation of the Charter.

The majority of substantiated allegations occurred in the 1970's and 1980's.

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

No.  Last Name  First Name  Year of Ordination  Date of Death  Status 
1BabkaRobert H.19682013Removed from ministry; deceased
2BeckmanDcn. Carl1986 Removed from ministry
3BeineJames A.1967 Removed from ministry; laicized
4BrinkmanDon G.1967 Removed from ministry
5CampbellJohn R.1958 Removed from ministry
6CampbellMichael A.1979 Removed from ministry
7ChristianNorman H.19612004Removed from ministry; deceased
8CooperThomas T.19552003Removed from ministry; deceased
9CreasonHubert E.19582006Removed from ministry; deceased
10FitzgeraldAlfred J.1966 Removed from ministry
11FunkeJames A.19741993Removed from ministry; deceased
12GhioJohn J.1980 Removed from ministry
13GoellnerGlennon J.19502007Removed from ministry; deceased
14GrahamThomas J.1960 Removed from ministry;
15GummersbachJames L.19542014Removed from ministry; deceased
16HeckDonald H.19632015Removed from ministry; deceased
17HedermanKevin F.1975 Removed from ministry
18HeierVincent A.1977 Removed from ministry; retired
19HuhnBernard19522000Ministry restricted; deceased
20HummelDcn. Fred1986 Removed from ministry; laicized
21JohnstonRobert F.1962 Removed from ministry;
22KaskeJohn J.1956 Removed from ministry; laicized
23KelleyWilliam A.19772013Removed from ministry; deceased
24KopffMarvin C.19632006Removed from ministry; deceased
25KucharBryan M.1993 Removed from ministry; laicized
26LessardJoseph P.19522014Removed from ministry; deceased
27LippertAlexander W.19562000Removed from ministry; deceased
28McGrathMichael1974 Removed from ministry; laicized
29MarschnerAloysius J.19362004Ministry restricted; deceased
30McClintockDennis J.1973 Removed from ministry; laicized
31ObmannRussell19512000Removed from ministry; deceased
32O'BrienJoseph M.19572012Removed from ministry; deceased
33PavlikJames J.19632015Removed from ministry; deceased
34RehmeAlbert A.19562012Removed from ministry; deceased
35RossJoseph D.1969 Removed from ministry; laicized
36SchierhoffLawrence C.19522008Removed from ministry; laicized
37SeidelMichael L.1987 Removed from ministry; laicized
38StraubDonald J.1975 Removed from ministry; laicized
39TooheyMichael W.1967 Removed from ministry; laicized
40ValentineLeroy1977 Removed from ministry
41WestrichKeith M.1981 Removed from ministry
42WolkenGary P.1993 Removed from ministry; laicized
43YimRobert J.1974 Removed from ministry; laicized
44ZacheisDennis B.1975 Removed from ministry

 

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor that were first accused After Death

No.  Last Name  First Name  Year of Ordination  Date of Death  Status 
1Blase'Francis19411977Deceased
2BockelmannAlbert19391975Deceased
3ByrneMaurice19431993Deceased
4CraigWalter19231971Deceased
5GalovichGeorge W.19712012Deceased
6KertzLouis19481985Deceased
7McLainJames19571998Deceased
8McDonoughRoger19651985Deceased
9O'FlynnBernard19171981Deceased
10PoepperlingWilliam19341983Deceased
11WiebergJohn19181963Deceased
12ZimmerRalph19431981Deceased

 

List of Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor 

No.  Last Name  First Name  Year of Ordination  Date of Death  Status 
1FerraroRomano J.1960 Removed from ministry; laicized
2FrobasVictor A.19661993Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
3LenczyckiFrederick1972 Removed from ministry; laicized
4RobertsKenneth J.19662018Removed from ministry; deceased
5StauberJames F.19592010Removed from ministry; deceased

 

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Possession of Child Pornography

 No.  Last Name  First Name  Year of Ordination  Date of Death  Status 
1GradyJames P.1977 Removed from ministry; laicized
2HessJohn P.1983 Removed from ministry
3VatterottWilliam F.2003 Removed from ministry; laicized

