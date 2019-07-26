ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson on Friday released a list of names of clergy who have had “substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them.”
“Publishing these names will not change the past,” Carlson said via an online statement. “Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing.”
Carlson said the list is the result of a third-party agency staffed by former FBI and state law enforcement personnel. The results were provided to the Archdiocesan Review Board, which is composed of a majority of lay members are not employed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Carlson said no accused priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of St. Louis is currently serving in the ministry.
Carlson's letter stated that since the establishment of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002, "allegations of historical sexual abuse of a minor have been substantiated. No instance of alleged sexual abuse of a minor occurred after the implementation of the Charter.
The majority of substantiated allegations occurred in the 1970's and 1980's.
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Babka
|Robert H.
|1968
|2013
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|2
|Beckman
|Dcn. Carl
|1986
|Removed from ministry
|3
|Beine
|James A.
|1967
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|4
|Brinkman
|Don G.
|1967
|Removed from ministry
|5
|Campbell
|John R.
|1958
|Removed from ministry
|6
|Campbell
|Michael A.
|1979
|Removed from ministry
|7
|Christian
|Norman H.
|1961
|2004
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|8
|Cooper
|Thomas T.
|1955
|2003
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|9
|Creason
|Hubert E.
|1958
|2006
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|10
|Fitzgerald
|Alfred J.
|1966
|Removed from ministry
|11
|Funke
|James A.
|1974
|1993
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|12
|Ghio
|John J.
|1980
|Removed from ministry
|13
|Goellner
|Glennon J.
|1950
|2007
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|14
|Graham
|Thomas J.
|1960
|Removed from ministry;
|15
|Gummersbach
|James L.
|1954
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|16
|Heck
|Donald H.
|1963
|2015
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|17
|Hederman
|Kevin F.
|1975
|Removed from ministry
|18
|Heier
|Vincent A.
|1977
|Removed from ministry; retired
|19
|Huhn
|Bernard
|1952
|2000
|Ministry restricted; deceased
|20
|Hummel
|Dcn. Fred
|1986
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|21
|Johnston
|Robert F.
|1962
|Removed from ministry;
|22
|Kaske
|John J.
|1956
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|23
|Kelley
|William A.
|1977
|2013
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|24
|Kopff
|Marvin C.
|1963
|2006
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|25
|Kuchar
|Bryan M.
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|26
|Lessard
|Joseph P.
|1952
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|27
|Lippert
|Alexander W.
|1956
|2000
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|28
|McGrath
|Michael
|1974
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|29
|Marschner
|Aloysius J.
|1936
|2004
|Ministry restricted; deceased
|30
|McClintock
|Dennis J.
|1973
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|31
|Obmann
|Russell
|1951
|2000
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|32
|O'Brien
|Joseph M.
|1957
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|33
|Pavlik
|James J.
|1963
|2015
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|34
|Rehme
|Albert A.
|1956
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|35
|Ross
|Joseph D.
|1969
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|36
|Schierhoff
|Lawrence C.
|1952
|2008
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|37
|Seidel
|Michael L.
|1987
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|38
|Straub
|Donald J.
|1975
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|39
|Toohey
|Michael W.
|1967
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|40
|Valentine
|Leroy
|1977
|Removed from ministry
|41
|Westrich
|Keith M.
|1981
|Removed from ministry
|42
|Wolken
|Gary P.
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|43
|Yim
|Robert J.
|1974
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|44
|Zacheis
|Dennis B.
|1975
|Removed from ministry
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor that were first accused After Death
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Blase'
|Francis
|1941
|1977
|Deceased
|2
|Bockelmann
|Albert
|1939
|1975
|Deceased
|3
|Byrne
|Maurice
|1943
|1993
|Deceased
|4
|Craig
|Walter
|1923
|1971
|Deceased
|5
|Galovich
|George W.
|1971
|2012
|Deceased
|6
|Kertz
|Louis
|1948
|1985
|Deceased
|7
|McLain
|James
|1957
|1998
|Deceased
|8
|McDonough
|Roger
|1965
|1985
|Deceased
|9
|O'Flynn
|Bernard
|1917
|1981
|Deceased
|10
|Poepperling
|William
|1934
|1983
|Deceased
|11
|Wieberg
|John
|1918
|1963
|Deceased
|12
|Zimmer
|Ralph
|1943
|1981
|Deceased
List of Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Ferraro
|Romano J.
|1960
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|2
|Frobas
|Victor A.
|1966
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|3
|Lenczycki
|Frederick
|1972
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|4
|Roberts
|Kenneth J.
|1966
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|5
|Stauber
|James F.
|1959
|2010
|Removed from ministry; deceased
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Possession of Child Pornography
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Grady
|James P.
|1977
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|2
|Hess
|John P.
|1983
|Removed from ministry
|3
|Vatterott
|William F.
|2003
|Removed from ministry; laicized
