ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch has delayed the reopening of tram rides, scheduled to begin Wednesday, as COVID cases continue to rise.
In mid-June, the Visitor Center, museum, Arch Store and Arch Café were included in the first phase of reopening. They had said the tram rides and movie theatre would reopen on July 8, but now the reopening date is uncertain.
“The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our highest priority as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow a phased approach to reopen,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Chief, Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park. “We are eager to reintroduce the tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming when it is appropriate.”
As part of its phased reopening approach, Gateway Arch National Park evaluates 2-week local and state health data and trends to determine phase start dates. The park will reassess this data on a weekly basis until a Phase II reopening date is set.
