ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After an earlier delay, the Gateway Arch has reopened tram rides.
In mid-June, the Visitor Center, museum, Arch Store and Arch Café were included in the first phase of reopening. They had said the tram rides and movie theatre would reopen on July 8, but was delayed due to rising coronavirus numbers.
Beginning on Sept. 1, "The Tram Ride to the Top" reopened to the public with reservations.
“We are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of Gateway Arch National Park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner,” said Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward. “The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety. We will start with very limited availability to assess operations and make any additional modifications so that we can continue increasing the number of people who can go to the top of the Arch each day as we enter into Phase II of reopening the park.”
Face coverings will be required for all riders ages 9 and up. In addition, there will be a time limit of 10 minutes for people in the Arch observation deck.
Reservations can be made by clicking here or calling 877-982-1410.
