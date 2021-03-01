ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Arch Madness is back in St. Louis for the 31st year and while it has returned, it will be different from years past.
The tournament will be held at the Enterprise Center and goes from March 4-7.
Each of the nine games will be treated as separate sessions and fans will have to clear out immediately following each game to allow for sanitization between games. The Missouri Valley Conference says up to 1,400 fans will be allowed in attendance for each game.
MVC Commissioner Dog Elgin believes that this will be a step forward in bringing fans back into live sporting events.
"It's been surreal to see large events played in front of no fans," said MVC commissioner Doug Elgin. " I really do think that this is going to be a very positive sequencing into the post-pandemic era where we have fans coming back."
Limited tickets are available, visit here for more information.
