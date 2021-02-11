ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You could be sitting court-side next month as Arch Madness tickets go on sale Friday.
The Enterprise Center will host the Missouri Valley Conference for the 27th year. There will be reduced capacity due to the pandemic. Officials said 1,400 socially-distanced seats will be available.
Games begin on Thursday, March 4. Click here to learn more and get tickets.
