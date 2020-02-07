ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch is helping educate young minds during Black History Month.
Friday the museum hosted a historical interpretation of Elizabeth Keckley's life.
The former slave lived in St. Louis and bought her freedom here. She later lived in the White House, befriending and working as a personal seamstress for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.
The woman who interpreted Keckley's life said it’s important for children to learn her story.
“It’s for all children to realize people of color were behind the scenes working,” said Marlene Rivero. “They were in the White House, they were face to face with the president and his family.”
Rivero said African American children need these examples so they can aspire to be the best they can be.
The Gateway Arch will host another Black History Month event next week.
