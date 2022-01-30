Arch, downtown riverboats looking to fill more than 250 job openings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Gateway Arch and the riverboats that dock on the downtown riverfront are hiring.
The attractions are looking to fill more than 250 open positions from seasonal and part-time to full-time. The open jobs include tour guides, call center agents, deckhands, riverboat captains, custodians, servers, ticket sales agents and more for the 2022 cruise season.
