ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis apparel company Arch Apparel is welcoming former Cardinals player Albert Pujols home for this weekend's Cardinals vs. Angels series.
The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, Friday through Sunday, June 23, which will be Pujols' first games against the Cardinals at home.
The Pujols "Tribute" t-shirt is a red tee with white lettering that says "If you love them let them go".
Pujols left the Cardinals in 2011.
20% of the profits of the limited edition t-shirt sales will go to the Pujols Foundation.
You can order the $32 t-shirt online or stop by their store at 2335 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis.
