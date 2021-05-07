ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans can now gear up to represent their favorite city at Ballpark Village. On Friday, Arch Apparel celebrated its grand opening.
LISTEN: Episode 9: Arch Apparel's Aaron Park
It took a couple tries to get the store open through COVID-19, but News 4 was there for the ribbon cutting for the store adjacent to Busch Stadium. They plan to celebrate through the weekend.
"We're kind of gonna party all through the weekend and the Rockies series and all the promotions and giveaways will run through the whole weekend up until Sunday evening," said Owner Aaron Park. "So yeah, we're excited. If you're in the area and coming to a game, definitely come in and see us."
The store, which is Arch Apparel's third location, is set to be open seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.