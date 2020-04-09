ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Arch Apparel is launching the sale of special face masks to help people during the pandemic.
The masks are made from the same cloth as the company's t-shirts.
A portion of every sale will be donated to "Lunch for Clinicians," which provides meals to local healthcare workers.
Pre-orders for masks have been flooding in; so if you miss out on the chance to get yours at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, don't worry: another batch is on the way.
The 4-pack of masks sells for $35.,
