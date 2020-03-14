ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Feeling St. Louis proud and want to help during this difficult time?
Arch Apparel, a fashion company that reps St. Louis, announced that they will be donating 100% of profits from Saturday's 3.14 day.
The money will go to area food banks, as well as local organizations that are assisting in the outbreak.
"We anticipate that with an increasing number of events cancelling/postponing and some schools staying closed after Spring Break, it's going to cause a greater strain on the 500+ partner agencies (food pantries, soup kitchens, etc.) and community programs that we provide food and personal care items to," said Ryan Farmer of the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
People interested in volunteering can visit here to sign up for available shifts.
