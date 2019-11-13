ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV.com) -- You never know when an emergency can happen, but there’s a tool that can save your life before you get to the hospital.
ARCH Air Medical, an air ambulance service, carries blood products on board every flight. Flight nurses told News 4 this rare tool is life-saving for patients from a crash scene.
“During that time you need critical blood products to keep you alive, to fill that tank of blood to get you to the hospital,” said Dr. Hawnwan Moy, one of the medial directors for ARCH Air Methods.
The blood products on board are packed red blood cells and liquid plasma. This allows flight nurses to initiate life-saving transfusions at the scene of an accident before the patient arrives at the hospital.
Typically blood products are rare for ambulance and helicopters not stationed at hospitals. Flight nurses said this tool is so dire when transporting patients with trauma.
“It is critically important,” said flight nurse Chase Knewoehner. “A lot of what we see is trauma either car accidents or unfortunately victims of violence and a lot of times it results in acute blood loss. Acute blood loss can lead to a condition called hemorrhagic shock, which is life-threatening. Before being able to carry blood products, there was not much we could do for these patients. The only way to replace blood is to do a blood transfusion, once it’s been lost giving IV fluids… really doesn’t do much for these patients.”
Studies show the sooner these patients in shock receive a transfusion the better outcomes they have. For many patients, they would likely not survive without.
