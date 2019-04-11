HONOLULU, Hawaii (KMOV.com) -- The fast food chain is offering a trip to Hawaii, including a round trip flight, for only $6, but your vacation would only last 24 hours.
Arby's announced on Twitter that starting April 12 at 12 p.m. ET, customers can buy the $6 tickets at a first-come, first-serve basis.
The company is flying 10 lucky winners to the island for exactly one day, where they can sit on the beach and eat all the Arby's sandwiches they want. The winners will then be flown back that very same day.
Arby's is offering the unusual trip to promote its new King's Hawaiian sandwiches.
If you are not one of the winners to get a ticket Friday, the other half of the tickets will go on sale at noon on April 15.
