ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A blue lobster has been in St. Louis for a week and he‘s already beloved, but he doesn’t have a name.

Restaurant gets rare blue lobster in its shipment, owner decides to donate it to aquarium instead of cooking it

About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue, according to the University of Maine's Lobster Institute.

The lobster will eventually call the new aquarium at Union Station home, which is expected to open at end of 2019. Until then, the aquarium is looking to find a name.

The aquarium is asking the public to help out. You can vote for different names on the aquarium's Facebook page.

The lobster was donated by a restaurant in Cape Cod after the Blues won the Stanley Cup.

Only 1 in every 2 million lobsters are blue.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.