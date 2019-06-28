ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A blue lobster has been in St. Louis for a week and he‘s already beloved, but he doesn’t have a name.
The lobster will eventually call the new aquarium at Union Station home, which is expected to open at end of 2019. Until then, the aquarium is looking to find a name.
The aquarium is asking the public to help out. You can vote for different names on the aquarium's Facebook page.
The lobster was donated by a restaurant in Cape Cod after the Blues won the Stanley Cup.
Only 1 in every 2 million lobsters are blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.