MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular water park in St. Louis County is reopening after being closed for five days.
Officials say Aquaport in Maryland Heights had to shutdown because of mechanical issues on July 14 but it now open again for the public.
The City of Maryland Heights said a pipe burst caused damage to the motors and repairs had to be made to the filtration system equipment.
