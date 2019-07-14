Aquaport in Maryland Height closed until further notice

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular water park in St. Louis County is closed until further notice, officials said.
Aquaport in Maryland Heights had to shutdown because of mechanical issues.
Officials didn't give any details about the type of mechanical problem but said the water park will remain closed until all repairs are complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.