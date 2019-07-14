Aquaport in Maryland Height closed until further notice

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular water park in St. Louis County is closed until further notice, officials said. 

Aquaport in Maryland Heights had to shutdown because of mechanical issues. 

Officials didn't give any details about the type of mechanical problem but said the water park will remain closed until all repairs are complete. 

