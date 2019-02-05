ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been added to the line-up for the Wizard World Convention.
Momoa is one of Hollywood's reigning leading men after capturing fans' hearts in flicks like Justice League and Games of Throne.
The convention will be held at the America's Center from April 5-7.
Although Momoa will be appearing Saturday, attendees can meet several stars such as The Lord of the Ring's Sean Astin and Charmed's Holly Marie Combs throughout the weekend.
For more information about times and ticket prices, click here.
