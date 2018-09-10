Monday, jury selection began in the murder trial of Monica Sykes.

Sykes’ boyfriend Ray Ellis is accused of shooting and killing her, then leaving her body in a field in Kinloch, Missouri.

Monica’s mother Regina knows it will be an emotionally overwhelming week in court, and she’s preparing to have to re-experience the most painful moment of her life.

“Knowing that she was thrown away like trash, that is something I am dreading re-living,” said Monica’s mother Regina. “But it is not something I haven't played out in my head.”

Sykes disappeared from Berkely in october 2016. Five months later her remains were found in a field in Kinloch.

In addition to worrying about the painful memories, Regina is also concerned about hearing her daughter’s life examined by defense attorneys.

“I'm feeling anxious,nervous, because [with] his background, the defense won't have much to say about him that's good so they'll try and attack my daughter's character,” she said.

Ellis claims he's innocent and that he had nothing to do with Monica's death. Regina knows she'll likely take the stand, but says she isn't nervous to testify.

“I'm not concerned about that. Everytime he has had a court appearance, I've been in the court with him so I am not moved by that at all,” she said. “I am there to seek justice for my daughter."

Regina also said she believes justice will be served.

“I do feel confident. The lead detective they had in Berkeley, she did a good job, was real thorough.”

Regina started an organization called "Monica's Voice" to help families find missing loved ones.