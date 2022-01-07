You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appointments for Monday at St. Louis County's new COVID-19 testing site already full

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

The new site was just announced this morning to address a greater demand in testing.

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in the county at a press conference Friday morning.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases reach record highs. Due to demand, many people can't get a COVID-19 test until many days later, with results sometimes not coming in until days after the test is done.

A testing new site will open Monday, and is at the North County Recreation Center, which is at 2577 Redman Road. Tests will be done from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Hours after the announcement of the new testing site, News 4 learned that all appointments for Monday were already full.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.