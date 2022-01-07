Appointments for Monday at St. Louis County's new COVID-19 testing site already full

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in the county at a press conference Friday morning.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases reach record highs. Due to demand, many people can't get a COVID-19 test until many days later, with results sometimes not coming in until days after the test is done.

A testing new site will open Monday, and is at the North County Recreation Center, which is at 2577 Redman Road. Tests will be done from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Hours after the announcement of the new testing site, News 4 learned that all appointments for Monday were already full.