WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A mass vaccination event in Monroe County, Illinois where patients did not need an appointment ended early Monday when vaccines ran out.
The event was held at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. When the gates opened at 10:00 a.m., there was an immediate line of cars. People parked in driveways or at a nearby cemetery waiting for the gates to open.
READ: Monroe County residents don't need appointments anymore for COVID-19 vaccines
"I was surprised how long the line was I got on at 10 o'clock," said patient Kay Hanson.
The first two hours were were reserved for Monroe County residents 80 and older. Word went out through phone calls and through the county's emergency notification system.
"We'll go back to appointments probably as we get into the younger age groups who are more adapted at using the internet," said John Wagner with the Monroe County Health Department.
Many participants told News 4 the wait was 90 minutes, more or less the same as other events where appointments are required. It was scheduled to go on for five hours, with those 75 and older to be vaccinated in the afternoon, but within two hours, all 400 doses were gone.
"The site is capable of running 2,000-3,000 doses a day and we're only getting 400 doses a week," said Wagner.
The Monroe County Health Department Director says a plan is in place where they could run a mass vaccination event 24/7 and within 10 days, could get every county resident vaccinated, but the current problem is getting enough doses.
