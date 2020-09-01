ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another positive step to report in the tragic shooting at Applebee's in St. John. Keshia Finch has been released from a rehab facility and is recovering at home.
Finch was eating with her friend, Kimberly Penton, at the restaurant on June 22. Around 9:30 p.m., a man named Courtney Demond Washington began shooting inside the restaurant. Finch and Penton were waiting for their check when they were shot.
Penton was killed in the shooting.
Finch was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the neck. Her family said the bullet barely missed her spinal cord. She's immobile from the waist down, but continues to make progress.
Her sister Latonjia posted a photo of Finch to Facebook saying she had come home.
"Her progress is slow but we will take anything God gives us. Please continue to pray she has a long way to go," the Facebook post reads.
