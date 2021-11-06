NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Louisiana Attorney General Landry said the court action halts President Joe Biden's administration from "moving forward with his unlawful overreach." The president has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.
