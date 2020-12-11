ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Court of Appeals sided with St. Louis County in the ongoing battle over indoor dining restrictions.
The court agreed that the protocols implemented are designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus while letting restaurants serve customers through other options like outdoors dining, carry-out, curbside, or delivery services.
As of Friday, the current restrictions will remain in place.
RELATED: St. Louis County indoor dining ban holds up after judge denies challenge from restaurants
“St. Louis County’s indoor dining protocols are based on the latest scientific research and expert advice from the Pandemic Task Force and public health professionals. And they are holding back the spread of COVID-19 throughout the County,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “We will continue working to limit the pandemic’s spread so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible. We will continue our open and respectful conversations with the restaurant community so that indoor dining can reopen when it is safe.”
During his Monday morning, Page said health officials will need to monitor COVID-19 trends to determine if indoor dining restrictions can be relaxed.
Since the beginning of the outbreak in the region, six courts have ruled in the favor of the county's public health order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.