MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Manchester Road in Maplewood is down to one lane in the eastbound direction because of an apparent sinkhole.
The problem spot is between Hanley and Big Bend.
Police told News 4 they are not sure if it’s a problem with the sewer system or a water main but MoDOT crews are working to assess the situation.
