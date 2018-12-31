Hanley at I-64

Crews on the ramp from Hanley to Interstate 64

 MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An apparent road issue has closed the ramp from Hanley to eastbound Interstate 64.

Crews were seen blocking a portion of the ramp before 11 a.m. Monday.

It is unknown when the ramp will completely reopen.

No other information has been released.

