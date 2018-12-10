POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area at Springtown Road and Vintage Road due to the discovery of an apparent live pipe bomb.
Police say the area is blocked off and is awaiting the St. Louis Bomb Disposal Unit.
No other information was made immediately available.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
