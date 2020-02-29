HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for suspects who they say stole narcotics from the Hillsboro Health Mart early Saturday morning.
Around 3:00 a.m., surveillance cameras were rolling when one suspect threw a rock through the front window and another suspect then went inside the pharmacy and stole narcotics, police say.
Officers say the suspects may have left the scene in a dark color, newer model, four-door jeep.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Hillsboro Police at 636-797-9999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.