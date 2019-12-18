ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Animal Protective Association (APA) will deliver newly-adopted pets directly to their new forever homes on Christmas!
The nonprofit organization said anyone who adopts a pet Sunday or Monday can have their new pet delivered as a surprise on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning for an additional $100 donation to the APA.
“The holiday season is a time of magic and surprise, so we decided to offer something special to those opening their heart to a new pet,” Sarah Javier, the APA’s executive director. “Adopting a pet is a commitment for the lifetime of the pet, not just Christmas morning. Having Santa’s helpers deliver pets to their new home is a great way to start a lifetime of wonderful memories.”
Each adoptable pet is vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The pets also come with a new collar, leash and a bag of premium Purina pet food. Pets being delivered through the holiday service will also have a new toy and a letter from Santa.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the APA at 1705 S. Hanley Road in Brentwood or click here.
