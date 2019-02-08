FILE - This Aug. 3, 2012, aerial file photo shows the Olympic Stadium at Olympic Park, in London. The mayor of London Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016 has ordered an investigation into the rising costs of converting the Olympic Stadium to a football venue that stages home games of Premier League club West Ham. The centerpiece for the London Games in 2012 has been transformed into a 60,000-seat multi-purpose venue at a cost of $400 million, about $60 million more than initially estimated. . (AP Photo/Jeff J Mitchell, File)