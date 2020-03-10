(KMOV.com) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Missouri Democratic Presidential Primary, the Associated Press says.
The win comes one week after Biden took the lead in the delegate lead by racking up several victories on Super Tuesday.
Exit polling from CBS News showed Missouri voters trusted Biden more to handle a crisis such as the spread of the coronavirus.
Biden’s statewide win comes four years after former Secretary State Hillary Clinton edged out Senator Bernie Sanders.
The Illinois primary will be held on March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.