Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(KMOV.com) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Missouri Democratic Presidential Primary, the Associated Press says.

The win comes one week after Biden took the lead in the delegate lead by racking up several victories on Super Tuesday.

Exit polling from CBS News showed Missouri voters trusted Biden more to handle a crisis such as the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden’s statewide win comes four years after former Secretary State Hillary Clinton edged out Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Illinois primary will be held on March 17.

