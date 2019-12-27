BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family gathered in Bethalto for a candlelight vigil Friday night to mourn and remember three people who were killed in a triple murder.
Detectives found 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son, 30-year-old Andrew Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian dead at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street on Dec. 20.
Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been charged with the murders. Law enforcement said the pair was on the run from crimes in Alabama and Tennessee. They were captured at a hotel in Hazelwood, Missouri.
Those who knew and some who didn't know the three killed took part in a vigil on Mill Street in Bethalto.
"It hit home. When you hit home, everyone is going to show up. You don't mess with small towns. We are going to come big. We are going to come proud," said Carrie Banfield, a friend of the victims.
"This community is broken over this. we need healing," said Kathi Cooper. "We are going to create our own sanctuary to honor and love these people and to help each other come together.
"It hurts. I hurt for Shari. I hurt for John. I hurt for A.J. This is where we need to start as a community to come back," Cooper said.
Brittany McMillan and one of the victims, John, have similar last names, but law enforcement tells News 4 they are not related. However, investigators believe she knew at least one of the victims.
Loved ones of John McMillian set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
