BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There are lines of people camping outside of Best Buy stores across the area in hopes of getting a PlayStation 5.
The gaming console has been very difficult to find in the last few months, but there is online chatter that Thursday will be first resupply of 2021 at brick-and-mortar stores.
Latroy Taylor was one of the people camped outside of the Best Buy in Brentwood. He told News 4 he had been there since 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’ve been trying to get this PlayStation for my son since November of last year, when it was released, and it’s just been impossible to get,” he said.
Bet Buy opens at 10 a.m. so Taylor would have camped out for 18 hours for the gaming system.
“Anything for my son most definitely is worth it,” said Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.