NEW YORK -- More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said blood samples collected from about 3,000 people indicated that nearly 14% had developed antibodies to fight a coronavirus infection. The data was preliminary and the sample of people tested was small.
If those rates hold for the state's 19.5 million people, then about 2.7 million people in the state had the virus -- numbers that are multiple times higher than the official state counts.
It’s also still not know yet how much protection antibodies provide or how long that immunity might last.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, said New York's antibody testing results could be good news, as it means that the virus's fatality rate may be lower than the official fatality rate.
"It tells us this virus is much more widespread than we thought," he said. "The hospitalization rate may be much lower because the denominator (of people infected) is so much bigger.
"I think it's also in a way reassuring, meaning that we are developing some immunity to this. There are people that have mild illness that don't know they are sick, and those individuals may be part of how we move forward as we start to think about reopening certain parts of the country."
Earlier spread than known
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked coroners to review California cases dating to December after autopsies revealed two people in the state died of coronavirus in early and mid-February -- up to three weeks before the first known US death from the virus.
"We are doing the same across the state and in other counties as well to ultimately help guide a deeper understanding of when this pandemic really started to impact Californians directly," Newsom said Wednesday.
In Indiana, too, officials are tracking cases going back to at least mid-February --- weeks before the state announced its first case in early March.
As of Thursday, there were more than 873,000 cases in the United States and at least 49,000 people have died from the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Not so fast, experts warn states
A coronavirus model routinely cited by the White House warns that no state should be opening before May 1.
South Carolina and Georgia should not open until June 5 and June 19, respectively, according to the model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned Kemp to be careful.
"Going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be, I would advise him, as a health official and a physician, not to do that," Fauci said.
Montana has the best forecast at May 1. The only other states that should open by May 10 are Alaska, Hawaii, North Carolina, Vermont and West Virginia, the model says. North Carolina is the only one of the six states with more than 1,000 confirmed cases.
About half the states in the country should remain closed until May 25 or later, according to the model. The reopening dates are based on an assumption that states will have aggressive testing, contact tracing, isolation and limits on the size of gatherings to prevent another wave of the virus.
The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.
