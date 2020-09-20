ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A march meant to call for peace and an end to violence in St. Louis City was cancelled Sunday after only a handful of people showed up.
The march was set to begin at the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls club on North Kingshighway but it was cancelled after only few people showed up.
A man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Sunday evening. His murder brings the city's total homicides this year to 196. There were 194 murders in 2019.
Not enough people showed up to the march Sunday but the organized said that won't stop him.
"More so than anything it's the communication between us and the community," organizer Mike Avery said. "While we're out there, that's our goal to talk to the community, see what they need and just more than anything listen to what they have to say."
Avery is planning another march in a few weeks in Pine Lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.