WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Many Webster Groves residents are upset after a group displaying an anti-COVID vaccine message marched in the city's July 4 parade.
A group with a "gut health message" was allowed to participate in the parade, but during the parade, the group was seen holding a banner referencing the website exposecovidfraud.org. Residents say the the group was passing out anti-vaccine and anti-mask pamphlets. Dozens wrote to the city council, calling the decision to allow the group into the parade "extremely troubling and dangerous." Statements from residents were also read aloud during Tuesday night's city council meeting.
"I follow recommendations based on actual science and evidence, and recommendations for public health and safety. Having to explain this to my kids as as well as our out of town guests with impurity. This is extremely troubling and dangerous. Shame on Webster Groves for allowing this in our community. I feel ashamed and embarrassed as a member of this community," one resident wrote.
The Webster Groves City Attorney told News 4 that because the parade is a city-sponsored event, all speech is protected under the first amendment unless it is specifically promotes imminent danger. The city says it has no legal authority to tell the group it could not participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.