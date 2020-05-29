TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East building was vandalized with anti-police graffiti overnight.
The graffiti, which included the words “Pigs” and “A.C.A.B.”, was seen outside of the Troy Municipal Building on E. Market Street Friday morning.
Police Chief Brad Parson said the vandalism occurred between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. He also said surveillance video captured a person in the area during that timeframe and that detectives are working on uncovering their identity.
The vandalism occurred as protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis and Louisville following the fatal police shootings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
