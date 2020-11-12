ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A study conducted by Washington University shows that a drug prescribed for depression and related conditions may prevent COVID-19 patients from developing serious symptoms.
According to the study, fluvoxamine, which is used for depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, prevented serious complications, and made the need for hospitalization and oxygen less likely in COVID-19 patients.
The study involved 152 COVID-19 patients recovering at home, 80 patients were given the drug and 72 were given the placebo over a two-week period.
Six of 72 patients who received a placebo became seriously ill; four were sent to a hospital. None of 80 patients who took fluvoxamine got seriously ill.
A larger study on the drug and its effect on COVID-19 patients will be starting soon.
