NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Sherry Williamson has been living out of a hotel after she says she was duped into paying a deposit on a Castle Point rental property that was not move-in ready.
"He done hurt a lot of people and has made a lot of people homeless. Look at us right now, we have no place to go," said Williamson.
Williamson reached out after seeing News 4’s story last week about Andre Hammond, who owns the contracting group Hammond Floors and Contractors.
Latonya Jones says she was never refunded her deposit on a Jennings rental home that was rundown.
"Just give me my money back and I'm done with the whole situation," said Jones.
Veronica Chambers told News 4 over the phone she is owed money too after paying her daughter’s deposit for a Glasgow Village property.
"It made me feel terrible because my daughter had three kids at the time and she was homeless,” said Chambers.
Hammond is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County police, accused of stealing more than $700 from a renter.
Hammond told News 4 over the phone he’s not deceiving people.
"It's construction and maybe I run behind sometimes, maybe I over committed and I took responsibility for that," said Hammond.
For the county case, Hammond says he paid half the money back.
"I talked to the police about that case and they have been refunded," said Hammond.
Hammond did not want to comment further.
Police say the investigation into Hammond is still ongoing.
