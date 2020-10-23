ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was found shot multiple times in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon on the same street a teen was killed just the day before.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a female possibly in her mid teens was found shot several times in the 4200 block of Ashland Ave. in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.
Her condition remains unknown at this time but officials said the injuries shouldn't be life-threatening.
[READ: 15-year-old shot and killed in North City]
This is the second day in a row a teen is shot on this block. Police said 15-year-old Ezell Johnson III was shot in the 4200 block of Ashland Thursday just after 1 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
