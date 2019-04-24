NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Another local restaurant is stepping up to help the Goody Goody Diner, which was recently damaged in a fire.
A fire broke out at Goody Goody Diner Monday night and has left workers without a job and the nearby community without their go-to breakfast spot.
The owner of Breakaway Café said Goody Goody Diner employees can work at his restaurant, which is changing its hours to help out.
“We have several of the employees from Goody Goody are coming up to work. We are going to serve breakfast from 7:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and then we are going to transition to our breakaway menu at 11:00 a.m.,” said Breakaway Café owner Matt Quinlisk.
Quinslick has offered positions to both kitchen and wait staff. It is a move that has regulars relieved.
