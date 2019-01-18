OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said they are searching for another person of interest after an 18-year-old was fatally shot at a McDonald's in Overland Monday night.
Justice Devaun Johnson, 18, of Herculaneum, was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The shooting happened at the McDonald's location on Page near Ashby around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered Johnson and called for an ambulance.
Authorities said they are seeking Tabys Mace, 18, of Kirkwood and are calling him a person of interest.
Late Wednesday night, police told News 4 another person of interest was in custody.
Johnson was formerly the quarterback for the Festus High School football team.
The Major Case Squad is investigating. If you have any information on shooting or Mace's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
