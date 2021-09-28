ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Adversity has been a welcomed element of the Cardinals’ magical September run. It was arguably the team’s lowest moment of the season--a Daniel Vogelbach walk-off grand slam on September 5--that marked the humble beginnings of this improbable turnaround. As they rattled off a franchise-record winning streak to vault into control of their wild card destiny, difficult circumstances simply haven’t fazed the Cardinals.
It’s no surprise, then, that with clinching a postseason berth on the line Tuesday, St. Louis orchestrated another comeback victory. After falling behind on a Luis Urias two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, the Cardinals offense immediately sprung into action as though it had been biding its time for a more dramatic plot to develop.
The St. Louis lineup churned out six unanswered runs as the Cardinals clinched a postseason berth for the third consecutive season with a 6-2 win over the Brewers.
Dylan Carlson found the Cardinals a pulse offensively in the bottom of the fourth inning. Batting left-handed against Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff, Carlson lofted a deep fly ball toward right field. It snuck over the wall and over the outstretched arms of a leaping Avisail Garcia, into the St. Louis bullpen for the home team’s first run of the game.
The Cardinals weren’t finished in their half of the fourth, as Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong followed Carlson’s long ball by lofting a pair of singles into shallow center. With nobody out, the bottom of the Cardinals order gave another example of the team’s recent versatility on offense. Andrew Knizner, a late insertion into the lineup after Yadier Molina was scratched with right shoulder stiffness, hit one in the air deep enough into center to allow Harrison Bader to advance to third. That brought in Adam Wainwright--who earlier this year endured a particularly frustrating streak of ineffectiveness at the plate--for a quintessential squeeze play opportunity to tie the game at 2-2.
Wainwright converted, deadening a perfect bunt along the first base line to help himself at the plate. He helped himself just as much on the mound, delivering yet another strong performance in a season that has been chock full of them for the 40-year-old veteran starter.
Even without his more familiar battery mate behind the dish, Wainwright logged his 22nd quality start of the season, his lone hiccup the fourth-inning home run for Urias. His 2021 regular season campaign likely concludes with a 17-7 record and 3.05 ERA. Though Wainwright would be on turn to start the final day of the regular season on Sunday, October 3, the Cardinals will surely delay his next start until the Wild Card Game on Wednesday, October 6, which will be against the Dodgers or Giants.
The clincher came on the shoulders of Wainwright’s effort and a relentless offense that piled on runs in every inning from the fourth through the seventh. Paul Goldschmidt started the rally in the fifth with a double into the right-field corner, followed by a Tyler O’Neill RBI hit, on which he ended up on third base following a fielding error by the right fielder Garcia.
As the ball inadvertently slipped beneath his glove to allow the speedy O’Neill the extra bases, the Cardinals’ collective gaze narrowed on punching their postseason ticket. Nolan Arenado secured his first RBI of the night on a lazy fly ball to center field, plenty deep to score O’Neill to extend the advantage to 4-2.
Arenado produced his second RBI when he drove his 34th home run of the season into the visiting bullpen. Jose Rondon had launched one the previous inning in a pinch-hit at-bat for Adam Wainwright.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.