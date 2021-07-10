CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- Yadier Molina has officially made it an even 10.
A day after the San Francisco Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the injured list, Major League Baseball announced Molina as his replacement on the All-Star roster Saturday. Molina's addition to the roster comes due to his finish as the next-highest finishing catcher in the player vote. J.T. Realmuto, who finished second in the vote among the players, will be the starting catcher for the National League.
This year's game in Denver will mark the 10th All-Star appearance for the longtime Cardinals catcher, giving Molina the highest total of career All-Star nods among the 2021 All-Star rosters. Molina becomes the third Cardinal chosen for the game, joining third baseman Nolan Arenado and closing pitcher Alex Reyes on the NL squad.
Molina has a .258/.305/.417 batting line with eight home runs. His 40 RBIs this season leads all National League catchers as Molina's clutch tendencies have remained a major part of his game, even as he approaches his 39th birthday.
Saturday's announcement comes as quite the present--the MLB All-Star Game takes place this Tuesday, Yadi's birthday.
