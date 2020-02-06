FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Marijuana sales recently got the green light in Fairview Heights.
City officials approved such sales this week and one company already has their business in the works. An official said Ascend Wellness is renovating a facility into a dispensary.
The company already owns the only dispensary in the Metro East, Illinois Supply and Provisions in Collinsville.
[RELATED: Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois total nearly $40M in first month]
Fairview Heights will only allow one recreational marijuana facility to operate in the city, other cannabis-related businesses are banned.
The soonest a dispensary could open would be over the summer.
The state reported nearly $40 million in sales in the first month that recreational marijuana has been legalized. Dispensaries have reported selling 972,045 items.
[RELATED: Illinois police warn marijuana buyers about rules]
According to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, a portion of every sale will be reinvested in communities harmed the most by the failed war on drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.